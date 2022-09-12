KCR Launches Fresh Attack On BJP-led Centre, Says 'saffron Party Has Only 20 Months Left'

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and claimed that the saffron party has only 18 to 20 months left. Notably, this statement from KCR comes amid his attempt to stitch Opposition unity as well as the formation of a national party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the state assembly on Monday, Telangana CM KCR said that the BJP won two general elections but never got 50 per cent of the votes of the country.

"They (BJP) are ruling at the centre only with 36 per cent, then why so much ego?" KCR questioned in the assembly.

Speaking about the current scenario, the TRS chief said, "This is a temporary phase. Only 18-20 months left for the BJP government at the centre." The Telangana Chief Minister went hammer and tongs on the central government over issues of electricity, farmers, and privatisation.

Will soon launch a national party: CM KCR

Ending speculations, TRS Chief KCR recently said that he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies. An official release read, "There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of the Telangana movement," and further added a national party will soon be launched, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," said Rao's Office.

KCR's bid to unite Opposition

The announcement of the national party by KCR on Sunday comes on the back of his meetings with major political leaders. Earlier in August, in an attempt to form an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister KCR met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. The TRS leader's visit to Patna came soon after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) walked out of the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and formed the government in Bihar again under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

Addressing a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, KCR again called for the unification of the Opposition and said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country and we will together try to unite all opposition parties in the country."

Notably, eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, KCR has been working towards forming a strong United Front against BJP. In order to progress his work towards this, KCR has in past as well bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the latest step towards this, KCR had in February met then Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in order to gain support for his united front by uniting Opposition from all across the country. KCR had also met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Political strategist Prashant Kishor, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.