KCR Launches No-holds-barred Attack On PM Modi; 'Need Qualitative Change In Politics'

Canvassing for the joint opposition's Presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha in Hyderabad on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a no-holds-barred attack on PM Modi. To begin with, KCR appealed to lawmakers across party lines to cast a conscience vote for Sinha. Lamenting the state of the affairs in the country at present, he alleged that PM Modi will level false allegations against opposition leaders while participating in BJP's National Executive meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday. Moreover, he contended that the NDA government had failed to fulfil any of its promises.

KCR stated, "When VV Giri was contesting the Presidential election, there was a slogan in India- vote by your conscience. He won in that manner. This is a part of our country's history. I want to tell all the parliamentarians of this country who have the right to vote in the presidential election, compare the two candidates and give your conscience vote for Yashwant Sinha. I hope that you win and the country's respect will increase."

He opined, "Whatever is happening in this country today is wrong. In such a situation, the country should not remain silent. (People) should raise their voice and everyone should come together. We need to bring a qualitative change in Indian politics. It is the requirement of the nation. The PM is coming to Hyderabad today and is going to stay here for two days. He is going to speak against us. Anyone can say whatever one wants against anyone in a democracy. The way in which you level false allegations against opposition leaders, answer our questions in the Hyderabad gathering."

Lashing out at the PM, the TRS supremo added, "When you were elected for the first time, you made many promises to the people. Has even one of your promises been fulfilled? We want to know which promise you fulfilled. You will not find one promise has been fulfilled even if you search with a torchlight. Not just me, but the entire country is saying this. You feel that no one is more intelligent than you. You promised to double the income of farmers. This didn't happen, but their expenditure has doubled". At this juncture, he targeted the Centre over the three farm laws and the death of 700 protesters.

'BJP is busy toppling state governments'

Continuing his tirade against PM Modi, KCR claimed, "Your dictatorship is increasing by the day. That's why I have been telling people- nothing is going to change in this country with a political change. Nobody is permanent. Many persons became the PM before Modi. Modi is under the impression that he is permanent. There is democracy in this country". On this occasion, he also made a veiled reference to the BJP being instrumental in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra.