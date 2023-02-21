Last Updated:

KCR-led BRS To Support AIMIM In Biennial Polls To Hyderabad Local Body Constituency

While AIMIM has not yet officially announced its candidature, sources said that it is likely that it will retain Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for the fourth term.

AIMIM

BRS to support AIMIM in Hyderabad local body polls; (Image: ANI)


Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, February 21 announced that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will support Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming biennial MLC elections to Hyderabad local body constituency.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office asserted that considering AIMIM's request to allot Members of a State Legislative Council (MLC) seat and support in Hyderabad local body polls, BRS chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to support AIMIM. 

Owaisi thanks KCR 

Thanking BRS for its support, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We thank Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for supporting our candidate for MLC elections."

While AIMIM has not officially announced its candidature, sources said that it is likely that the party will retain Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for the fourth term.

The biennial election for Hyderabad local bodies constituency along with the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency is slated to take place on March 13.

Notably, the last date for filing nominations is February 23. The scrutiny will be conducted on February 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is February 27. The elections will be held on March 13, followed by the counting of votes on March 16.

