As KCR Could Miss PM Modi's Hyderabad Visit, BJP Says Telangana CM Never Follows Protocol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Hyderabad on May 26 to attend the 20th Foundation day celebrations of the Indian School of Business. According to Republic TV's sources, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to miss the event. The sources have said that on the same day, CM KCR has prescheduled plans and will visit Bengaluru to meet former PM HD Deve Gowda.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi spoke about his visit and said, "I will be in Hyderabad and Chennai tomorrow, 26th May to attend two programmes. In the afternoon, I will be joining the programme to mark the completion of 20 years of @ISBedu. Will also address the graduation ceremony of the PGP class of 2022."

TRS leader Krishank Manne, speaking about CM KCR's Karnataka visit, told Republic TV, "The reason is CM KCR has pre-scheduled programmes. He is supposed to visit Bengaluru, Karnataka, meet former PM HD Deve Gowda and Kumar Swamiji. the last time when PM Modi visited Hyderabad during Bharat Biotech, his PMO has mentioned that there is no such protocol that CM had to welcome or facilitate PM. I cannot be called as unwelcomed."

"When Kejriwal and KCR met, the debate was health and education. Simultaneously, when two CMs are meeting, they are complimenting and talking about development. Unlike BJP, who is only concerned about Hijab, Halal, language, and uniform, such kind of politics. So one thing, the BJP is hiding under the garb of Congress or Rahul Gandhi. But one day, they will have to answer to the state leaders who are coming together and Kejriwal is bring all the forces together," the TRS leader added.