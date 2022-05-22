KCR Meets Arvind Kejriwal On Day 3 Of National Tour; Discusses Regional & National Issues

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) after visiting Delhi's schools and Mohalla clinics on May 21 met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to discuss issues of regional and national importance. KCR, starting May 20, is on a national tour to attend various national-level social and political programmes. This supposedly comes as the party announced to pivot and 'go national' after passing a resolution to the effect on the party's 21st foundation day on April 27.

Sources quoted by ANI informed that issues related to national politics, federalism, states' role in India's growth, Union Government's policies and other issues were discussed in the meeting with Kejriwal. Telangana minister V Prashanth Reddy, MPs - Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Nama Nageswara Rao, Ranjith Reddy, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, MLA Dr Anand Methuku and others were a part of Rao's delegation. KCR arrived in New Delhi on May 21 embarking on a seven day tour.

Visiting Delhi Government's world-class Mohalla Clinics along with Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao . https://t.co/zaf0mcgoBF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 21, 2022

KCR visits schools and Mohalla clinics in Delhi

KCR, after meeting Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the day on May 21, on his next leg of the tour met Arvind Kejriwal to visit the Mohalla clinics and schools and said, "Delhi government's efforts in the field of education are commendable. They have made students aim from being job seekers to job providers. I congratulate Delhi CM on this. We'll send our teachers and union leaders here to get oriented about it," commenting further after completing the tour of Mohalla clinics, the Telangana CM informed the state has copied the model of the clinics in Delhi. The state after coming into formation after separating out of Andhra Pradesh was looking for such god models to adopt, he said.

Kejriwal also appreciated KCR for his interest in education, "Telangana CM has come to Delhi and visited a school where he saw the facilities there. We heartily welcome him and his team. He observed and asked about every detail of the school, it's nice to see his deep interest in education," Delhi CM told reporters.

అటు తర్వాత మే 29 లేదా 30న బెంగాల్, బీహార్ రాష్ట్రాల పర్యటనకు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ సంసిద్ధం కానున్నారు. గాల్వాన్ లోయలో వీరమరణం పొందిన భారత సైనిక కుటుంబాలను సీఎం పరామర్శిస్తారు. గతంలో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించిన విధంగా వారి కుటుంబాలను సీఎం ఆదుకోనున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 19, 2022

Chandigarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, WB: KCR's tour itinerary

After Delhi, KCR's next stop on his tour will be Chandigarh, where he along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will hand over cheques of 3 Lakh each to the families of 600 farmers who died in the farmer's stir against the farm laws. Next, according to sources, he will head to Bengaluru to meet former PM and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda. Subsequently, hisnext stop will be in Maharashtra's Ralegan Sidhi, where he will call on social activist Anna Hazare. Post that he will offer prayers at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. He is also expected to visit Bihar and West Bengal on May 29 or 30 where he will meet the families of the soldiers martyred in the Galwan valley skirmish in 2020.