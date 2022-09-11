KCR Meets Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy In Hyderabad; Discusses National Politics

A week after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday met former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad to discuss the role of regional parties in national politics, and the key role that KCR should play on a national level in the present situation. This comes as KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is eyeing a significant role in national politics. On May 26 as well, KCR met HD Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at their residence in Bengaluru.

It is pertinent to mention that on September 5, KCR announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, after a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the last couple of months, KCR has expressed a desire to unite other regional political forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues.

Earlier in the day, HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and minister in K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government, KT Rama Rao and discussed national politics with him as well.

KCR's national politics ambition

On August 31, KCR met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. The TRS leader's visit to Patna came soon after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) walked out of the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and formed the government in Bihar again under the umbrella of the 'Mahagathbandhan alliance'. This was KCR's first visit to Bihar ever since he took over as the CM of Telangana in 2014.

Addressing a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, KCR again called for the unification of the Opposition and said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country and we will together try to unite all opposition parties in the country."