KCR Meets Sharad Pawar In Mumbai, Vows To Work Together On 'new Vision' For India

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, February 20. After the meeting, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference where they spoke about bringing more like-minded parties of the Opposition into the fold. KCR also discussed ushering in a 'new vision' and agenda to run India.

"This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision. I discussed the same with Sharad Pawar Ji. He is an experienced leader, has given me his blessings, and we will work together. A meeting with other like-minded parties will be held," KCR told reporters in Mumbai.

"The way we want to bring development that's not happening. It's a time to move ahead with new agenda and work taking everyone together. Soon we will meet different political parties and hold a discussion. There is a proposal that we might have a meeting at Baramati," he added.

Speaking to reporters, NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared that the issues pertaining to development, as well as unemployment, were on the agenda of talks. "Talks happened on the agenda of development. A detailed discussion took place on unemployment," said Pawar.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's Silver Oaks residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra, post his meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & other leaders at the CM's residence.

KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier today, KCR also held a meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray where he stressed on the need for a 'big change' in the country. The TRS leader remarked that there was a need to build an 'inclusive India' and vowed to work together with Shivaji's inspiration.

"There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray opined that the meeting between Maharashtra and Telangana had sparked a 'new idea' for the country. "Our Hindutva is not to take revenge from anyone. Today a new idea has started, it will take time, whatever we will do, we will inform you, today is a start," he said.

Our Hindutva doesn't teach wrong politics;some people only work for their agendas,even if country goes to hell. We've to bring our country on the right path;who the PM will be can be discussed later. We'll meet many political leaders today onwards: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

KCR is now expected to hold talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon. Notably, the TMC supremo is also planning to build a similar power bloc sans Congress in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. She will meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states next month.