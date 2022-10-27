'KCR Scripted Drama Due To Fear Of Loss In Bypoll': BJP Trashes Claim Of Luring 4 TRS MLAs

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday categorically rejected the charge that his party was trying to poach 4 tRS MLAs. He demanded, "Entire drama should be investigated by a sitting judge. Some TRS leaders are overreaching, Telangana BJP will expose you publicly. Your political career is on its way to the graveyard". Meanwhile, his party colleague and former Minister DK Aruna accused Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of scripting this drama due to fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode seat which will take place on November 3.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned, "Why was statement of MLAs not recorded? Why weren't they taken to Police station but left to Pragathi Bhavan? What were MLAs gunmen doing? Key role of police officer in this drama will be exposed. In past, this police officer has shown zeal on a false murder attempt on Minister."

BJP leader and former MLA DK Aruna stated, "The entire story, screenplay, and direction of the allegation that crores of rupees are being offered to poach 4 MLAs is by KCR. Telangana CM KCR is behind this. This is a drama by KCR. Out of 4 MLAs, 3 MLAs joined TRS after leaving Congress. He is creating a big drama by putting such people ahead. They are running a story that TRS MLAs are being lured at a farmhouse of an MLA to join the BJP. This is nonsense. He wants to create confusion in the minds of people due to the fear of defeat in the Munugode election."

Telangana Police foil 'poaching' attempt

Earlier, the Telangana Police claimed to have busted an attempt by three persons to lure 4 tRS MLAs- G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy to leave the party. Speaking to the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra stated that a raid was conducted at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy based on the information received from the legislators that they are being offered money, contracts and posts. Ramchandra Bharati along with Simhayajulu, a seer from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar were seen dealing with them.

Mentioning that the police are investigating which party the three individuals belong to, he added, "We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter". On Thursday, TRS MLA Rathod Bapu Rao told Republic TV, "This is not a new thing. BJP is trying to do this in every state. They did so in Maharashtra. Such attempts are going on in Bihar, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. They are after Telangana now. The conspiracy has been hatched by BJP". Dismissing the claim that his party is worried about the upcoming bypoll, he affirmed, "We are not scared of elections. Victory is ours. It is BJP which is scared".