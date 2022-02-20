KCR, Thackeray Call For 'big Change' In India; 'Our Hindutva Doesn't Teach Wrong Politics'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. After the meeting, KCR spoke to reporters where he stressed on the need for a 'big change' in the country. The TRS leader remarked that there was a need to build an 'inclusive India' and vowed to work together with Maharashtra with Shivaji's inspiration.

"We have decided to work together, in some days we will meet in Hyderabad to discuss the forward plan. We have to maintain our friendship with Maharastra. The discussion happened on the current political scenario in-country as well. A big change is required in the country now. We both agreed on this," said KCR.

"There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states," he added.

KCR also alleged that Central agencies were being misused by the Centre. "The central government should change their policy, they'll suffer if they don't. The country has seen many such things," said the Telangana CM. He added, "We've done an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We've agreed on all the issues."

Both (KCR & Uddhav) of us are brothers because our states share 1,000 Kms of the border. With the cooperation of the Maha government, we built the Kaleshwaram project which has benefited Telangana. We look forward to working together with Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/cdpkHTLYJO — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

'We have to bring India on the right path': Thackeray

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray opined that the meeting between Maharashtra and Telangana had sparked a 'new idea' for the country. "Our Hindutva is not to take revenge from anyone. Today a new idea has started, it will take time, whatever we will do, we will inform you, today is a start," he said.

Our Hindutva doesn't teach wrong politics;some people only work for their agendas,even if country goes to hell. We've to bring our country on the right path;who the PM will be can be discussed later. We'll meet many political leaders today onwards: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Ulbvv6TvsK — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

It is important to mention that as a part of his efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee. Notably, Banerjee is also planning to build a similar power bloc sans Congress and will meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states next month. Republic has learnt that the meeting is expected to be held after March 10, when results for the five states under polling are announced.