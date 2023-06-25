KCR Tilting Towards BJP? BRS' Return To Centre's Meeting After 2.5 Yrs Sparks Speculations

In a surprising turn of events, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) attended an all-party meeting on the Manipur situation convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday, marking the end of their over two-and-a-half-year boycott of key meetings held by the Centre.

This development has given rise to speculations regarding a potential shift in the political strategy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Two recent incidents have played a crucial role in fueling these speculations. Firstly, during his visit to Nagpur in June, KCR referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "good friend." Secondly, the absence of BRS at a meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against the BJP-led Centre added to the intrigue. It's noteworthy that the last time BRS participated in a central meeting was back in November 2020.

KCR, who had been known for his sharp criticism of the saffron party and his previous avoidance of Centre's meetings, has seemingly executed an unexpected political strategy shift. B Vinod Kumar, a senior leader of BRS, represented the party at the all-party meeting in Delhi. Notably, Vinod Kumar's presence coincided with the visit of KCR's son and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao to Delhi, where he held meetings with Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

While KCR's decision to send a party leader to the Centre's meeting may appear spontaneous, his positive remark about PM Modi and the absence of BRS at the Opposition gathering raises questions about whether this change is a well-planned strategic move.

Congress alleges BJP-BRS collaboration

Meanwhile, the Congress party has launched an attack on both the BJP and BRS, claiming the existence of a secret political alliance between the two. Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare stated, "Our prediction that the BRS and the BJP will join hands has come true. There will be a poll pact between the BRS and the BJP." Thakare further alleged that KTR's visit to Delhi aimed to prevent the arrest of his sister, Kavitha, in the Delhi liquor scam case.

On the other hand, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Congress of spreading misinformation and denied any collusion between the BJP and BRS. He pointed out that Congress failed to secure deposits in by-elections, and several Congress MLAs joined BRS after winning seats. He emphasised that KCR and Congress were conspiring to undermine the BJP's influence, dismissing KTR's meetings with Union Ministers as mere theatrics.

The BJP leader also criticised KCR's claim of PM Modi being his friend, questioning why the Telangana Chief Minister did not receive the Prime Minister at the airport or attend NITI Aayog meetings. He cautioned against falling for alleged tricks employed by KCR, suggesting that he was trying to tarnish the BJP's reputation while boosting Congress' image.