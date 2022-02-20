KCR To Meet Maharashtra CM Thackeray In Mumbai Today As A Part Of His 'anti-BJP' Campaign

As a part of his anti-BJP campaign, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in Mumbai. CM KCR, who has been leading his campaign against the BJP-ruled Centre alleging its 'anti-people' policies, will also meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar later in the day.

According to sources, the Telangana Chief Minister will first meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai at around 1 p.m. and will have lunch with him. Later, he will proceed to Sharad Pawar's residence and further hold a meeting with him regarding national political issues. Following this, Rao is scheduled to return to Hyderabad in the evening on the same day.

Notably, KCR's visit came shortly after he received a call from Thackeray where the Maharashtra Chief Minister invited him to Mumbai. As stated in a press release by the Telangana CMO, Thackeray not only appreciated Rao's efforts towards holding the country's federal spirit but he also extended his complete support to his fight against the BJP and its 'anti-people' policies.

The Maharashtra CM had also pointed out that the former has raised his voice at the correct time for protecting the nation from 'divisive forces'. Similarly, KCR also received the support of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda, who also extended his support to Rao's campaign followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

KCR's anti-BJP campaign

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has consistently remained critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government at the Centre over a series of issues alleging that the Narendra Modi government should be dumped for its 'anti-people' policies.

Referring to the ongoing hijab issue in Karnataka, Rao lashed out at the BJP and said that it should be removed from the country or it will ruin the nation. Also, calling upon all the political parties, he said that all the forces in the country need to unite, which will only help in ousting the BJP from power.

In regard to this, the ruling TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaging in a prolonged bitter war of words over the last few months.

Image: PTI