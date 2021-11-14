As Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening, reports have suggested that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to abstain from meeting the former citing 'political reasons'. Upon his three-day visit to the southern state, the Home Minister is said to chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting scheduled for November 14.

The meeting will be held at the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district. The high-level meeting scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 7 pm at Hotel Taj, is said to touch upon various subjects, including boundary disputes, security, and infrastructure-related issues.

HM Shri @AmitShah ji offers prayer at Shri Balaji Mandir in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh #AmitshahInAPhttps://t.co/RcbkhnfzCg — BJP ANDHRA PRADESH (@BJP4Andhra) November 13, 2021

KCR opts put; sends home minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali instead

Sources close to CM KCR has suggested that he had decided to stay away from the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting. It is being speculated that CM KCR has decided to keep off bounds from the meet due to 'political reasons'. In place of CM KCR, the Telangana government stated that the state Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali would be attending the meet.

The 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting that is said to be chaired by Amit Shah will see the participation of five states. These include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Also, Lieutenant governors of three union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are also said to be present at the meeting. Senior officials of the state government including Chief Secretary and Director General of Police would be attending the meeting.

Itinerary of Amit Shah's visit to AP

Home Minister Amit Shah landed at the Tirupati International Airport on Saturday. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, and other senior officials. The Union Minister offered prayers at the Balaji temple in Tirupati.

On Sunday morning, he will head for Venkatachalam in Nellore district, and participate in an event being organised by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Amit Shah is scheduled to have lunch with the Vice-President at the trust premises. Following this, Amit Shah would leave for Tirupati to take part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting. Post that, Shah would be visiting Swarnabharati Trust run centres, Akshara Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres at Venkatachalam, promoted by Venkaiah’s daughter Deepa. He would then attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the trust till noon.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@challaysrcp