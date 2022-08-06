KCR To Skip NITI Aayog Meeting As Protest Over 'GoI Discrimination Against States'

With the seventh edition of the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled for August 7, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would not be attending the gathering. Through a letter, KCR informed PM Modi that he was staying away from the meeting as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the Central government to 'discriminate' against the states and 'not treat them as equal partners' in the collective effort to make India a strong and developed country.

KCR not to attend NITI Aayog governing council meeting

The Telangana Chief Minister underlined that NITI Aayog was started as an institution with the objective of bringing the states together with the Centre and ensuring the equitable development of the country. "But recent unpleasant happenings have given rise to an inescapable realization that the federal structure of India is being systematically eroded by some deliberate actions by the Government of India. Needless to say, these developments are very much discouraging to trailblazing states like Telangana," KCR wrote.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief elaborated on the recommendations made by the NITI Aaoyog to Telangana which included a grant of Rs 5000 crore for Mission Kakatiya to restore minor irrigation tanks in the state. Another recommendation was to provide central assistance of Rs 19,205 crore (out of a total project cost of Rs 42,850 crore) for Mission Bhagiratha, to provide drinking water to every household in the state. He claimed that the GoI had not only 'ignored' these recommendations but also 'did not release any money', forcing the state government to complete the schemes 'on its own'.

'Country passing through most difficult phase'

The Telangana Chief Minister also reminded how, at the beginning of NITI Aayog, a group of Chief Ministers was constituted to give recommendations on developmental issues, which had recommended that in respect of Central sector schemes, states should be given the flexibility to design or modify based on their needs and conditions.

"With much pain and anguish, let me point out that such an important recommendation has been kept aside, and on the contrary, I find the Centre micro-managing the schemes, giving a complete go by to State-specific needs which are best left to individuals states," KCR wrote, adding that not just in the case of such schemes, the Centre has turned a 'Nelson's eye' to aforementioned NITI Aayog's recommendations.

The TRS chief came to the conclusion that because of 'no planning and no spirit of co-operative federalism,' the country was passing through the 'most difficult phase', and listed problems that he called unprecedented in nature- like falling rupee value, high inflation, skyrocketing prices, increased unemployment among others.