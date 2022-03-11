KCR Undergoes CT Scan After Pain In Left Arm, Leg; Hospital Issues Statement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited a hospital after suffering from a slight pain in his left arm and left leg for the past two days. According to a statement released by CM's personal physician, Dr MV Rao called it a routine check-up and informed that KCR is stable.

The statement read, "We do regular checkups for the CM KCR in the month of February every year. CM has been informed that he was weak for the past two days and suffering from a slight pain in his left arm and left leg. We have performed normal health checkups and yet to do a few more tests as a preventive checkup."

It added, "As a part of routine checkup we are conducting CT scan and Angiogram and we will decide what to do depending on the report. CM is stable. This is just a preventive check-up.”

Meanwhile, KCR has cancelled his visit to Yadadri temple where he was going to participate in some rituals and review arrangements for the inauguration of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple from March 21 to 28.

Telangana CM announces recruitment to fill over 80,000 vacancies in govt

On Wednesday, KCR announced immediate recruitment to fill over 80,000 vacancies in the state government. Making a statement at Telangana Assembly, he said that notification for the same would be implemented from today itself. Chandrasekhar Rao said that 95% reservation in favour of local candidates would be in govt employment from the lowest cadre of Office Subordinate to the highest cadre of Revenue Divisional Offer as per the amendment to a relevant Presidential Order. The presidential order pertains to a new zonal system aimed at extending a 95% quota for local residents in government employment.