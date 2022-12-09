KCR Unfurls New BRS Flag After Election Commission Approves Party's Name Change From TRS

Hours after the Election Commission accepted the name change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday unfurled the BRS flag at the party headquarters in Hyderabad.

Accepting the party's request, the ED in its letter said, "I am directed to refer to your letter issued on October 5 on the subject cited and to say that the commission has accepted your request for change in the name of your party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course."

Earlier on November 7, the KCR-led party issued a public notice about the change of its name to BRS and asked the members of the public to send to the EC objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

Telangana's ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to 'BRS' indicating the party's entry into 'national politics'. A resolution to this effect was also passed at the party's general body meeting. The name change was done amid the slogans like "Desh ka neta KCR", "Dear India, he is coming", and "KCR is on the way" by party workers.

With the renaming of TRS and repositioning it as a "national" party, KCR is eyeing a pole position in opposition politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, JDS leaders along with the leaders of VCK also attend the ceremony in which TRS was renamed BRS.

Following the presence of JDS leaders in the name change event, Republic learnt that the party is likely to contest with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now known as the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Also, HD Kumaraswamy has said that the JDS and the BRS will be in alliance in Karnataka for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 2023.