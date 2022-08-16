KCR Wades Into Debate On Freebie Culture: 'People's Welfare Is Govt's Responsibility'

Amid the faceoff between AAP and BJP over the freebie culture, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also waded into this debate on Monday. Taking part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, KCR accused the Centre of levying taxes on all essential items thereby burdening the common man. Moreover, the TRS supremo alleged that the Union government was insulting the people by dubbing welfare schemes "freebies". According to him, this argument lacks substance as it is the government's responsibility to ensure the welfare of people.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao remarked, "From the milk for the newborn to the construction of a graveyard, the Central government is levying taxes and putting the burden on the poor people. People's welfare is the responsibility of the government and the Central government is not fulfilling its responsibility properly and it is insulting (people) by calling the welfare schemes as freebies."

Debate on freebie culture

Speaking at the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16, he opined that the 'revdi culture' would take India towards darkness. Hitting out at the opposition, he contended that some state governments are indulging in 'revdi culture' to win votes even as the double engine government was working to create new expressways and rail routes. He reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture while dedicating a second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat to the nation on August 10.

PM Modi opined, "If there is selfishness in politics, anyone will come and announce that petrol and diesel will be free. Such steps will deprive our children of their rights. It will stop the country from becoming Atmanirbhar. The burden on the honest taxpayers of the country will keep increasing because of such selfish policies. The people who make such announcements for political benefit will never invest in new technology. They will make false promises to farmers. But they will never establish ethanol plants to increase the income of farmers."

This was perceived as a criticism of AAP which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years. Thus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal countered this by stressing that giving free and good education to the children of our country and providing good and free treatment to the people cannot be seen as distributing freebies. He also demanded a national referendum on the use of public money.