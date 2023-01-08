KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Hits Out At PM Modi; 'How Many Times Has He Addressed Press?'

A month after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) shed its regional tag to transform into a national party under the name of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its leader directly attacked the Prime Minister on Sunday. Addressing journalists during the second state-level meeting of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists at Patancheru, K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao, asked a question: 'How many times has Narendra Modi held press conferences in the 9 years of taking over as the Prime Minister of the country'.

Drawing a contrast between PM Modi and K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana MLC claimed that her father would address a press conference with 300 journalists, To buttress her point, she said, "This is because he values the profession of journalism by answering the questions raised by reporters."

K Kavitha demands a grant of funds for the welfare of journalists

K Kavitha took this opportunity to highlight how the state government was giving utmost priority to issues of journalists. The government had granted funds worth Rs.100 crore for the welfare of journalists in the state, but the Centre had never even worried about journalists, the Telangana MLC said. The daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao demanded the Central government to grant funds on par with the measures being initiated by the Telangana government, for the welfare of journalists.

Kavitha expressed her concern over the disappearance of investigative journalism. On the other hand, some media organizations, which had no recognition, were at the forefront of spreading misleading news against the Telangana government, the Telangana MLC said, assuring that they will take up the case.

The daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao also interacted with Indian Journalists Union (IJU) delegates, including the union president Suresh Akhouri, who was in Hyderabad to participate in the 10th plenary of the IJU.