KCR's Daughter Kavitha Confident Of GHMC Victory, Says 'no One Paid Attention To BJP'

As the counting of votes is underway in Hyderabad, K Kavitha, TRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter has exuded confidence on her party's victory. Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, she said that people of Hyderbad have voted on the development work that the TRS undertook in last 6 years and didn't pay attention to the BJP, even as their tall leaders campaigned for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections.

K Kavitha said, "We are feeling good, we are confident. All exit polls indicate that TRS will emerge as the single largest party. Our workers have worked very hard, not only during polls but in the last 5 years. We have made sure that every issue is addressed. So we are very confident."

On the Exit poll prediction that shows that TRS will win but with lesser seats than last year, Kavitha said, "I only know about our party, we highlighted the works we have done. That is our way of campaigning. Yes BJP campaigned with a plethora of leaders from across the nation, they stoke emotion, I feel Hyderabad will not vote for them. TRS gives them stable Hyderabad. We may be wrong but I believe people of Hyderbad are emotionally intelligent. Any exit polls have not shown BJP being the single largest party, so we are confident we will hit the century. TRS will be Mayor and Deputy Mayor."

On BJP raising the Rohingya issue, and their campaign, KCR's daughter said, "That is classic BJP at play. That is how BJP divert people's attention from local issues. We were campaigning on the works we did, but they came and raised issues that will never be solved. If Rohingyas are here, whose fault is that? It is Central government's fault."

READ | GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls Predict TRS Victory; Counting Underway

Counting underway in Hyderabad

The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll is underway. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night.

The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, the health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

READ | Telangana BJP claims elections in 2 GHMC wards 'rigged' citing 90%+ turnout; accuses AIMIM

READ | GHMC polls: Clashes between TRS & BJP at Kukatpally; TRS workers allegedly thrashed by BJP