KCR's Daughter Kavitha Denies Link With Liquor Scam: 'BJP Trying To Malign Reputation'

Breaking her silence on BJP's allegations, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha denied having any link to the Delhi liquor scam. While she lost the 2019 General Election after serving as an MP from 2014 to 2019, the TRS member was elected to the Telangana Legislative Council in 2020. Speaking to the media on Monday, she claimed that BJP was seeking to malign her family's reputation owing to KCR's criticism of the Union government's policies. Kavitha stressed that such allegations won't deter the TRS top brass from voicing the concerns of the people.

She said, "Today, I want to make it very clear that the allegations that are made on me by BJP and its leaders are completely baseless. Allegations will certainly remain allegations. They have all their agencies in their hands. They can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate. But I want to say in front of the nation that my leader KCR who is the Chief Minister of Telangana has been very vocal and very sharp in criticising the policies of the BJP government. The people of Telangana and I believe that rattled by the allegations made by the CM, BJP is trying to malign the reputation of our family."

"We are a family of fighters. We fought for Telangana, we were on the streets. We were with the people. We never go back in a fight. Today, if you want to put us down by throwing us some baseless allegations against us, they are going to remain baseless. Nothing is going to come out of it," the TRS leader added, warning BJP that it is "messing with the wrong people".

BJP levels charge

A day earlier, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that K Kavitha acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal". As of now, 15 persons including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been named as the accused in the liquor scam.