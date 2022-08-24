KCR’s Daughter Sues BJP Leaders Over Remarks Linking Her To Delhi Excise Policy Scam

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday filed a defamation case against BJP leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sarsa for linking her with the Delhi liquor policy scam that involves Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The TRS leader also filed a petition before the Hyderabad civil court, seeking an injunction order to prevent the BJP leaders from making further allegations without any basis. Moreover, K Kavitha has demanded an unconditional apology from them for "deliberately making false and baseless allegations" that defame her reputation.

Reacting to the BJP's claims on Sunday, Kavitha said she would sue Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for linking her to the scam. She claimed that the allegations were made to malign her family's reputation owing to CM KCR's criticism of the Union government's policies.

"We are a family of fighters. We fought for Telangana, we were on the streets. We were with the people. We never go back in a fight. Today, if you want to put us down by throwing us some baseless allegations against us, they are going to remain baseless. Nothing is going to come out of it," the TRS leader said, warning that BJP is 'messing with the wrong people'.

"The BJP is in power in the Centre and all the investigation agencies are in their hands," Kavitha said. "They could order whatever investigation they want if they find any evidence," she said. “We shall extend all cooperation to the investigation agencies.”

BJP links Kavitha with Delhi liquor policy scam

A day earlier, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that K Kavitha acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He said, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal".

As of now, 15 persons including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been named as the accused in the liquor scam.