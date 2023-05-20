'Keep An Eye On DMK, Wave Of ₹2,000 Notes Coming': TN BJP Chief Tells Finance Minister

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K.Annamalai launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to keep a check on the surge of incoming Rs 2000 notes from Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the leaders of the state government might get their Rs 2000 notes exchanged through unfair means from the banks' machines.

This comes after the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) on Friday decided to withdraw the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency note, but announced that it will be a legal tender till September 30, 2023.

'Tamil Nadu people have welcomed the decision': Annamalai

Annamalai wrote a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the same matter and began by saying that the people of Tamil Nadu have welcomed the decision by the Reserve Bank of India.

He wrote, "The people of Tamil Nadu wholeheartedly welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's notification yesterday on the exchange of 2000 rupee notes, till September 30, 2023."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief slams DMK leaders

He slammed the DMK politicians and called them notorious and corrupt. He said that the state BJP anticipates a possibility of DMK leaders using the machinery to exchange their ill-earned 2000 rupee notes.

The TN BJP chief said, "We anticipate that the DMK politicians will use the machinery at their disposal, especially the Co-operative Banks/Societies and TASMAC, to exchange their ill-gotten 2000 rupee notes. Madam, we request that the Finance Ministry instruct the banks to track the surge of incoming 2000 rupee notes through the above sources", he added.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu & the people of Tamil Nadu, we request our Hon FM Smt @nsitharaman avl to kindly instruct the Finance Ministry to keep track of the surge of incoming 2000₹ notes from TN thru various sources, the corrupt DMK could use to regularise their ill-gotten… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 20, 2023

Annamalai lauds PM Modi

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decisions that are being taken under his leadership and said that these decisions are always in the interest of the citizens.

Annamalai said, "Our Honourable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi avargal's every decision is backed with meticulous planning and detailing, and the people across the country acknowledge the same, as these decisions are always in the best interests of the common people of our country.