'Keep Politics Out Of Art': BJP's Hans Raj Hans Defends Adnan Sami, Slams Cong-NCP Attack

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hans Raj Hans slammed the "politicisation" of Padma Shri being conferred to singer Adnan Sami saying that politics should be kept far apart from art. He was reacting to Congress and NCP leaders' jibe against Sami for receiving the Padma Shri which they labelled as the fruit of the latter's "chamchagiri (sycophancy) towards the government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Hans Raj Hans, himself a recipient of Padma Shri, said, "Adnan Sami is a great artist and has contributed immensely to the field of music. Our country showed its grace, love and gave a message of peace by granting him citizenship. There should not be politicisation on him receiving the Padma Shri. Politics should be kept apart from art."

Slams chamchagiri jibe

Hans Raj Hans also slammed the remark made by Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for attributing winning of Padma awards to sycophancy towards the Modi government. "When did Adnan Sami try to be sycophant? Is he campaigning in the Delhi election (for BJP)? They (Congress) just talk about Pakistan but they regularly visit there."

He added instead of criticising it, people should celebrate the fact that despite being foreign-born, Sami got such a prestigious award which "builds precedence that such a thing can only be possible in India". "That is why we say, 'Saare Jahaan se Accha Hindustan Hamara'," Hans Raj further said.

Shergill attacks Sami

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared 'foreigner' after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri -- This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!" "Is contribution 'Yogdan' to society or BJP government 'gungan' (praise) new criteria? Is this New India? Shergill asked.

NCP says damage control exercise

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Monday termed the Centre’s decision to confer famous singer Adnan Sami with the Padma Shri award as an “insult” to the people of India. He contended that the move was a “damage control exercise” to prove that the government does not discriminate against Pakistani Muslims in wake of the massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Furthermore, he alleged that any citizen of Pakistan who praised the Narendra Modi government could get Indian citizenship.

While speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over the criticism of his Padma Shri, Adnan Sami had responded by saying that his father had made individual and personal choices in life which are different from the ones he has made for himself. He also revealed that his father was out of the service before his birth and that he had never seen him in a uniform, let alone known anything about his life in the Air Force.

