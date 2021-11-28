Accepting Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh's challenge on a debate between the education systems of Delhi and Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a list of 250 schools from the national capital will be released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

Kejriwal's statement came a day after Singh challenged Sisodia to compare 250 schools from Punjab and Delhi on the basis of the National Performance Grading Index for a debate comparing the education system of the national capital to that of Punjab.

Kejriwal who was addressing a press conference in Punjab, on Saturday, said, "I accept Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh's challenge of comparing 250 schools each of Delhi and Punjab." Further informing about the list of 250 schools to be released by Manish Sisodia at 10:00 AM on Sunday, he said, "Pargat Singh should also issue the list and then we are ready for the debate."

The trail of events started from Thursday when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, speaking at Chandigarh, invited Pargat Singh to visit 10 government schools, each from both the states, following Singh's desire to debate on the education system, during his five-day visit to Punjab.

Reacting to it, Singh on Friday accepted Sisodia's invite and further upped the challenge to 250 schools. While speaking to the media, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party has invested all the money in only 10 schools and now these are being used for publicity.

Later, in a series of tweets, he said, "I welcome the Hon. Education Minister of Delhi Shri Manish Sisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools. (sic)"

