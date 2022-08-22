Kejriwal Accuses Centre Of Using CBI, ED To Topple Elected Govt Amid Excise Policy Row

Days after the CBI raided a number of locations including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house in connection with allegations of corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked the Central government by accusing it of using central agencies to topple the elected governments.

Taking to his Twitter, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that at a time when the value of the rupee is falling and people are troubled by growing inflation, the central government is busy toppling the elected governments across the country by using central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Rupee is getting beaten, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is touching the sky and these people are playing CBI ED, are busy toppling the elected governments of the people across the country, abusing them all day. To whom should people tell their problems, to whom should they go? How will such a country progress?" Kejriwal tweeted.

रुपया पिट रहा है, जनता महंगाई से परेशान है, बेरोज़गारी आसमान छू रही है और ये लोग CBI ED खेल रहे हैं, देश भर में जनता की चुनी हुई सरकारें गिराने में व्यस्त हैं, सारा दिन गाली गलौज करते हैं।



लोग अपनी तकलीफ़ें किसको बतायें, किसके पास जायें?



ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 22, 2022

'People angry over CBI action against Sisodia': Arvind Kejriwal

On Sunday, the AAP chief claimed that there is a lot of anger among people over the CBI action against his deputy Manish Sisodia and a large number of people are joining Aam Aadmi Party.

"There is a lot of anger among the people across the country regarding the raid on Manish Ji. A large number of people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, Kejriwal said, "Every morning they (central government) wake up and start the game of CBI ED. "

It is significant to mention that following last month when Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy 2021-22, the central agency named Manish Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the concerned excise policy brought by the Delhi government.