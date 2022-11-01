Kejriwal Accuses Delhi L-G Of 'abusing' Him; Latter Says 'attempt To Deflect From Issues'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leveled allegations, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued a statement clearing that he has 'never ever been abusive' in his communications. In the statement, it was claimed that even in matters of 'extreme breach of propriety or blatant verbal misconduct' on part of the CM, his Ministers, and members of AAP, the L-G has 'ignored and refrained' from any comment.

Kejriwal accused Saxena of 'abusing him'; latter retaliates

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that he did not matter but by abusing the Delhi Chief Minister, Saxena was insulting the faith of 2 crore people who voted for him. "This was not right," Kejriwal said, as he continued alleging that Saxena was obstructing programs and schemes of the AAP government.

The Delhi CM's allegation came amid rumours that the LG had not approved an extension for the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme, under which free yoga classes are conducted, after October 31.

"Even in matters of procedural impropriety, deliberate lapses, and apparent misdemeanour in matters of governance affecting the people of Delhi, the L-G has conveyed his views in writing, in a most dignified, proper, and parliamentary language. His choice of words even in conveying his displeasure or non-concurrence over valid issues of concern to the people of Delhi has been more than civil and proper," Raj Bhavan said.

'Attempt to deflect people's attention from real issues'

Claiming that an issue is being tried to be manufactured with the help of pre-decided planted questions through the media, Saxena further said, "This is obviously an attempt to deflect people's attention from real issues that have recently come to the fore and should be avoided by the CM. It will do the people of Delhi, a lot of good if the CM and his government followed the advice/directions given to CM by the LG, in a fully constitutionally valid manner and in unquestionably dignified, civil, and proper language."