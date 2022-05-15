Kejriwal Accuses Oppn Parties Of Riots, Corruption; 'Come To Us If You Want Development'

Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a gathering of AAP and Twenty20 party volunteers in Kerala, slammed opposition parties for riots and hooliganism and meanwhile endorsed AAP's ideology of development.

Notably, AAP formed an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 party.

He took a dig at other political parties and said they want to do the politics of riots and hooliganism whereas AAP's political ideology is based on development. He stated, "If you want politics, riots & corruption you can go to them (other political parties) if you want development, schools&hospitals you should come to us. Other parties will never provide education to your children because they want to do riots & hooliganism."

If you want politics, riots& corruption you can go to them (other political parties) if you want development, schools&hospitals you should come to us. Other parties will never provide education to your children because they want to do riots & hooliganism: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/fQVUrivDj6 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

AAP's Delhi CM expounding on the work done by his government in Delhi informed the elimination of corruption was the very first achievement of the party. Hitherto, any government-related citizen services like applying for a ration card, electricity connection, water connection, caste, birth, or death certificate involved paying a bribe to the concerned official. However, "After AAP came to power, there is no need to pay money for citizen services, they are directly home delivered to the citizens. We issued a telephone number 1076 for the citizens to call and ask for government services, which are provided as per their convenience without any need to make endless visits to the government offices."

'AAP eliminated corruption in Delhi at all levels': Arvind Kejriwal

Apart from the corruption at the citizen level, AAP has removed corruption at the level of government functioning too. "The previous regimes embezzled money by inflating the project cost. However, AAP has started saving money on government projects. Using the same money, we are now providing free electricity to the citizens. Delhi provides electricity without any power cuts. Hitherto power cuts to the tune of 8-10 hours were an everyday affair. In Delhi, the invertor and generator shops have gone out of business. The same can be done in Kerala, only on one condition - an honest government," said Kejriwal.

In the healthcare sector too, Kejriwal claims Delhi is providing free healthcare services to the 2 crore population. The Mohalla clinics setup by the government provide health services at no cost and also in close proximity to the residence of the citizens.

