Kejriwal Cries Foul Over Sisodia Arrest AGAIN, Says Centre Not Letting Non-BJP States Run

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP ruled government at the centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not allowing state governments belonging to the opposition parties to function and that central agencies like ED, CBI are being unfairly used against them. The Delhi Chief Minister, spoke to the media as he and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are on a visit to poll bound Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

He further attacked the central government and stated the cases against the leaders who join the BJP are put on the back burner. The central agencies are being wrongly used to topple the non-BJP state governments, he alleged.

PM Modi की कार्यशैली:



किसी राज्य में दूसरी पार्टी की Govt बनी तो काम नहीं करने देंगे, CBI-ED छोड़ देंगे



वहीं Himanta Biswa, Suvendu Adhikari, Narayan Rane BJP में आ गए तो CBI-ED Case बंद!



जो Bill सरकारों ने पास किये, उन पर Governor-LG Sign नहीं कर रहे हैं



‘No cases on Jain, Sisodia if they would have joined BJP’: Kejriwal

On the arrests of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said, “If both (Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia) would have left me and joined the BJP they wouldn't have been in Jail. No cases wouldn't have been filed against them so it's natural the cases against them are false,” and added that they are firm on their stand. “ED and CBI are only used for breaking the opposition and forming BJP governments,” he further stated.

The governors in non-BJP states are also used by the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal said. “More than 20 bills passed by the assembly (In Tamil Nadu) are not being signed by the Governor. KCR filed a case in the Supreme Court yesterday that the governor is not signing many bills. Many appointments made by (Kerala CM) Pinarayi Vikayan has been dismissed (by the governor),” he said.

‘Non-BJP ruled states not allowed to function by Centre’

The central government under PM Modi is putting spanners in the way the states other than those ruled by the BJP are functioning said Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, “The Prime Minister’s working style has become such that any state government ruled by a party other than the BJP will not be allowed to operate, this is very dangerous. A Prime Minister is like a father figure to the country. However our PM has decided any governments belonging to other than the BJP will not be allowed to function.”

Commenting on Kapil Sibal’s ‘Insaaf’ platform launched against the Centre’s ‘Injustice’, Kejriwal welcomed the initiative and appealed for widespread participation from the people, “@KapilSibal Sir has started the campaign "Insaaf Ke Sipahi", to connect lawyers and common people against injustice, lawyers also played an important role in the Indian Freedom Struggle. My Appeal is more and more people join,” he said.

