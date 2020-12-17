Kejriwal & All AAP MLAs Tear Copies Of Centre's Farm Laws; Pass Resolution Against Them

Lashing out against the Centre, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly while debating a resolution against the farm laws. Urging the Central government to not 'become worse than the British', Kejriwal noted that 20 farmers have died since the protests started 22 days ago. The 70-seat Assembly, where AAP has 62 seats, passed the resolution with all AAP MLAs tearing the Centre's Farm Laws. Incidentally, the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President's assent.

Kejriwal: 'Don't be worse than the British'

What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 Farm laws in this assembly & appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/zvc2Dx1w3E pic.twitter.com/rUOACIQwp3 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

AAP MLAs tear copies of Centre's farm Laws, Kejriwal govt tables resolution against it

AAP's one-day fast for farmers

On Monday, as instructed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP cadres and the party chief himself sat on a day-long hunger strike from 8 AM to 5 PM, in support of the farmers' protests. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation. AAP has also alleged that the new laws were only for the 'benefit of capitalists'.

Rajya Sabha's farm debate ruckus

While opposing the two bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. In other videos, Singh is also seen angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos. Later MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for the entire monsoon session.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.