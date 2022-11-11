Kejriwal Announces AAP's 10 Big 'guarantees' Ahead Of MCD Polls; Makes Prediction For BJP

Escalating the battle over the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the list of 10 guarantees on Friday which will form the basis of the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls, scheduled for December 4.

Notably, the 10 guarantees announced by the AAP supremo also included the promises of clearing the three landfill sites in the national capital that led to a huge political war ahead of the polls between the AAP and the BJP. Kejriwal also claimed that he will work towards ending corruption in the civic body if his party comes to power.

While addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also launched an attack on the saffron camp over the release of its 'Vachan Patra' ahead of the polls and said, "The BJP had first brought the 'Affidavit', then threw it in the garbage. Now they have come with 'Vachan Patra'. I am sure that it will also be thrown into the garbage after the results will be announced on December 7.

Apart from announcing the 10 guarantees of AAP, Kejriwal also gave the eleventh guarantee that BJP will not be able to win more than 20 seats in the upcoming MCD polls. "This time BJP will get less than 20 seats in MCD. I can give this in writing," he added.

AAP's 10 guarantees

First guarantee: Will make Delhi clean

Will make Delhi clean Second guarantee: Will make MCD corruption free

Will make MCD corruption free Third guarantee: Parking problem will be solved

Parking problem will be solved Fourth guarantee: Will get rid of stray animals

Will get rid of stray animals Fifth Guarantee: Will fix roads and streets

Will fix roads and streets Sixth guarantee: School-hospital will do brilliantly

School-hospital will do brilliantly Seventh guarantee: Will make Delhi a city of parks

Will make Delhi a city of parks Eighth guarantee: Timely payment of salaries to civic body employees

Timely payment of salaries to civic body employees Ninth guarantee: Online license to traders, will open sealed shops

Online license to traders, will open sealed shops Tenth guarantee: Vending zone will be created for street vendors

BJP issues 'Vachan Patra'

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Thursday issued a 'Vachan Patra' (pledge letter) ahead of the MCD polls, promising to provide EWS flats equipped with all the amenities to every slum dweller in the city. The 'Vachan Patra' released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood carried the pictures of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji.

"It's BJP's promise to provide every slum dweller in Delhi such flats with all amenities that are enjoyed by the crorepati people living in society colonies," Gupta said, adding, "The party workers and leaders will go to each slum in the city and get forms filled by the slum dwellers for the flats."

Notably, the polling for the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7. The competition is being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, AAP and Congress.