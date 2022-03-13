Kejriwal Asks 'Will Praful Patel Be Made Next Delhi L-G?' As AAP Eyes Inroads Into Gujarat

In a bizarrely cryptic tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, questioned if Lakshadweep administrator was being made the next Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi. Kejriwal, who has often locked horns with L-G Anil Baijal, has expressed concerns over Patel - who has been making sweeping changes in Lakshadweep. AAP and BJP are currently bickering over the postponement of Delhi Municipal polls.

Kejriwal: 'Is Praful Patel being made Delhi L-G?'

Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshdweep, being made the next LG of Delhi? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2022

Kejriwal's concerns may also stem from the fact that Patel - a long-time Gujarat MLA - is a closed aide of PM Modi and belongs to the powerful Patidar community. In the wake of the Gujarat polls later this year, Patel's appointment to Delhi may be a significant move by the Modi government. AAP, which seeks to make inroads into Gujarat, may be worried as to how Patel might irk Kejriwal - the AAP Convenor.

AAP is also aiming to wrest away the MCDs from BJP which has held the three civic bodies since 2012. While the MCDs do come under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in 2009, the Centre delegated effective control to the Delhi govt. EC has postponed the MCD polls claiming that Centre plans to unify the three MCDs in the upcoming Parliament session.

Lakshadweep controversy

In May, the tiny island of Lakshadweep was mired in controversy after its administrator Praful Khoda Patel made sweeping changes in the union territory. Opposing the new rules, MPs from Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) joined locals in demanding a recall of Patel and his 'anti-people' policies. Opposition has claimed that Patel was trying to “saffronise the island” where almost 95% population is Muslim, but Kerala High Court refused to stay the orders.

Among the controversial orders are - Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge, Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products, Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption, Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act, A new Goonda Act, Disqualifying Panchayat members with more than two children from elections, Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit & Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt. Locals have staged multiple protests under sea, on roads, maintained bandhs, demanding a recall. While the island's collector S Asker Ali touted Lakshadweep as the next Maldives, Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he will be resolving the locals' concerns.