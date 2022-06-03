Kejriwal Assures Justice In Sidhu Moosewala Murder; Tells Opposition 'Don't Play Politics'

Amid the Punjab government facing flak over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal urged the opposition to not politicise the incident. Speaking at an event on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister reiterated the Punjab government's stance that the guilty persons won't be spared under any circumstances. To buttress his point, he asserted that the state police had cracked the case of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali within a span of two days. Earlier in the day, Mann finally met Moosewala's kin despite widespread anger among the people.

Arvind Kejriwal opined, "It is my opinion that no one should play politics on incidents that took place. It is wrong. For instance, the murder of Sidhu Moosewala was very unfortunate. The Punjab government and the Punjab CM (Bhagwant Mann) have already said that their efforts are on and we assure you that we will apprehend the guilty and give them the strictest punishment."

He added, "Before this, two incidents happened- one in Patiala and the Mohali bomb blast. These cases were solved within 24-48 hours. So, I feel that this is a new government. The new government is making all possible efforts. Opposition parties and all of us have to take Punjab forward. Don't play politics."

Congress demands NIA probe

Singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village on May 29. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit along with other party leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Apprising the Governor of the law and order situation in the state, they demanded an NIA probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Addressing the media later, Warring who is Congress' Punjab unit chief maintained that the life of Moosewala could have been saved if the AAP government was more serious.