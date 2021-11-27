Kejriwal Assures 'son Of Soil' Will Be Punjab CM; Interrupted By Slogans From Mann Lobby

In the run-up to Punjab Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Mohali where he assured voters that AAP's Chief Minister candidate would be from Punjab and not from outside. His remark came in response to a demand by an elderly worker, who told Kejriwal that the CM should be one of the local leaders like Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema or Aman Arora.

"CM candidate will not be from outside, it will be from Punjab, this is my promise to you," said Kejriwal. While Kejriwal's assurance should have been met with applause, the Delhi CM was instead interrupted mid-speech as a lobby of people in support of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann began sloganeering his name for the post. Asking the people to stop sloganeering, Kejriwal continued, but was interrupted once again by the Mann lobby.

Atleast listen to him, he has come from so far to punjab, he is convenor of the party, atleast give him some respect pic.twitter.com/TD2sb4DNn7 — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) November 27, 2021

Mann takes up the mic, requests people to listen to Kejriwal

After Kejriwal's announcement was met with vehement demands from the party supporters, Bhagwant Mann took the mic, asking people to maintain silence and listen to him.

"At least listen to him, he has come from so far to Punjab. He is a national convenor of the party, he is standing behind the mic for an announcement, please listen to him calmly. If you love Punjab, and love the party, please listen to him," Mann said.

Later, Kejriwal snubbed Mann and his loyalists, asking people to focus on elections and 'not get into all this'.

"Give ticket to him, make him the CM, do that for him, give him this, are we here to develop Punjab or to make someone minister and MLA?" he asked, adding that people look up to AAP for the kind of work that has been done in Delhi.

AAP's poll promises

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a massive announcement and declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs1000 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power. So far, Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election.

Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims.