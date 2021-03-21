Kejriwal Attacks Capt Govt, Ensures Employment To Youth In First Political Rally In Punjab

During the first political rally by Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Bagha Purana in the Moga district, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Capt Amarinder Singh government for not fulfilling promises. While addressing the rally, Kejriwal promised youth employment, once AAP comes to power in Punjab and also announced unemployment allowance till the time jobs are provided. Kejriwal launched a direct attack on Captain saying that Congress made several promises to the people of Punjab but that remained only on cards. "Captain was neither able to provide job to the youth nor able to stay committed to his words delivered in 2017 poll speeches," he added.

Comparing the situation with Delhi, Kejriwal said that whatever AAP has promised in Delhi, every single one was fulfilled. Kejriwal said that the condition of schools and hospitals are very much visible in Delhi and itself speaks about the development. He added that the practice will be repeated after the victory in Punjab in the 2022 elections.

Kejriwal shows cards distributed by Capt promising jobs and advised people to get hold of the Capt’s employment cards that were distributed to 20 lakh people. "AAP government will provide jobs to the cardholders also," he added.

Denied converting stadiums into jails for farmers

Coming down to farmers issues, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre government as well and said, "It was the day when Delhi police brought the proposal for converting nine stadiums into jails for farmers, but he denied in the interest of farmers." He added that the BJP government put a lot of pressure to clear the file of converting jails but he stood with farmer’s demands and did not allow converting stadium into jails. Meanwhile, he also accused Punjab CM of not visiting the farmers' protest site. The Delhi CM said, "Captain visited Delhi several times and met the Union Home Minister but did not dare to visit farmers at the Delhi borders".

During the first poll rally in Punjab, all AAP MLAs remained present on the stage and highlighted the misguiding acts of Capt government in the last four years. Though no such announcement related to the AAP party was made from the first rally despite knowing that AAP did not have any strong face in Punjab.