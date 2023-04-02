Kejriwal Aware Of Being Caught Soon: Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Delhi CM Amid PM Degree Row

Anurag Thakur hit out at Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saying the Aam Aadmi Party leader's corruption will be exposed soon. The Union Sports Minister took the potshot at Kejriwal after the Delhi CM was fined Rs 25,000 by the Gujarat High Court on his petition seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degrees. The Gujarat High Court recently said PM Modi does not need to furnish his degrees setting aside a seven-year-old order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC).

"Arvind Kejriwal somewhere knows that his corruption will expose soon that's the reason he is giving such statements. He just wants to be in the limelight. In 2014 also, Kejriwal made a similar statement about the PM Modi's degree," said Anurag Thakur.

Gujarat HC Says PM Modi Need Not Furnish His Degrees

On Friday, the Gujarat High Court quashed the order directing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to furnish the graduation and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court has imposed a fine on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

The decision was announced by a single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav who set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's degrees.

Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Court's decision

After the Gujarat HC verdict, the Delhi Chief Minister doubled down on his charge stating the court's order raises a lot of questions over the Prime Minister's education and said that the citizens have the right to know about the Prime Minister. "Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening?" Kejriwal questioned in a tweet. "Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he added.

Congress joins AAP in taking potshots

Following the Gujarat HC order, Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying there is a limit to even transparency in 'New India'. Reacting to the verdict, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet in Hindi said, "There is a limit to even transparency in New India. This is what the 'Entire Political Science' teaches".

While addressing a press conference, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "See, why this matter went to the court. Courts have a lot of pressure... PM's educational qualification, whether his degree is genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing."

"It's a matter of paradox in India, in a country where four crore cases are pending in courts, a hearing is happening on the prime minister's degree. So, why this situation came up, we need to understand. 'Entire Political Science', I haven't heard of it if you have heard about it, please tell me. Even if today such a degree is offered then, I would like to take it," he said.

BJP Slams 'frustrated' Kejriwal

BJP attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "peddling lies" against PM Modi after the Gujarat HC set aside the CIC order. The saffron party also cited instances of the AAP chief apologising to its leaders for levelling "unverified" allegations, saying "history is repeating itself".

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "What Kejriwal is doing reflects his frustration. He is naturally frustrated as his government ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and being involved in a liquor scam. His comments are a consequence of this." Patra's sharp offensive against Kejriwal comes in the backdrop of the AAP leader's attack on Prime Minister Modi over his education and the issue of alleged corruption."

Another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, tweeted, "Lying & making obnoxious remarks, peddling lies against the chair of the PM has become a fashion & Kejriwal is in strong competition with Rahul Gandhi in this regard. But today he has been shown his place by High Court!" He added, "Hope Kejriwal ji doesn’t make scurrilous comments on judiciary like Rahul now! That would count as being 'literate and yet uneducated'." Tom Vadakkan, also a BJP spokesperson, said, "nemesis is fast catching up."