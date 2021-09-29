Kejriwal Backs Sidhu's Stand On 'tainted' Officers, Fires 5-point Challenge To Punjab Govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued a 5-point challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asking him to fulfil the promises of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government. Backing Navjot Singh Sidhu's rebellion, Kejriwal raised the presence of 'tainted' Ministers and officials in the Channi cabinet, seeking their ouster.

"I have a message for our new CM Channi sahab. He needs to handle 5 things. There are allegations that he inducted 'dagi' (tainted) officers at prime posts. First, they need to be removed. Second, the people of Punjab are upset over Bargari (sacrilege) case. The mastermind of the case, I don't need to say who he is, didn't get any punishment so far. Channi sahab should read Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's report, he'll find the names. They can be arrested within 24 hrs," said Kejriwal.

He further added that all promises made by Captain including employment, farmer loans and power purchase agreements should also be fulfilled. "Captain had promised employment or an unemployment allowance. Fourthly, he had promised to forgive the loans of farmers. And lastly, Congress is saying they know how the power purchase agreement can be cancelled, so they should do the same."

"Do these things Channi sahab. You have 4 months before the elections. I had a government of only 49 days. In those 49 days, I had cut the electricity bills by half and provided water free, I completely finished corruption in Delhi, he should be able to do the same in 4 months," he added.

"We've said again & again that we'll give you such a CM face that all of you will be proud, Punjab will be proud. We're holding a detailed press conference tomorrow," said AAP national convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali, when asked about CM face of his party for Punjab polls.

Punjab Congress crisis

In a big blow to Congress, Navjot Sidhu announced his resignation as the PPCC chief on Tuesday citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". Even as speculations surround his resignation, sources have told Republic TV that one of the main reasons for the move is the induction of Kapurthala legislator Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face and the recent appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general.

In his first response after resigning as the Punjab Congress president, Navjot Sidhu affirmed that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former swashbuckling batsman stressed, "17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion".