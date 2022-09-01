Kejriwal Backs Sisodia Amid Raids; Avers AAP's Vote Share Will Rise By 6% After His Arrest

Defending Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the special session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Sisodia is innocent and fake cases are being filed against him. Kejriwal said that Sisodia came out 'Pak Saaf' (all clear).

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said CBI is acting under pressure. They have found nothing from his residence, his village and his bank locker.

Terming Manish Sisodia ‘Pak Saaf’, AAP supremo said, “After finding nothing, CBI understood that there is no case. They have been working under pressure. While leaving his residence, CBI told Manish Sisodia that they will have to arrest Sisodia once.”

“It is certain that Manish Sisodia will be arrested. An arrest is part of politics and it will go on. There have been 169 cases against 49 MLAs of AAP, including 16 on me and 13 on Manish Sisodia. Four cases were registered against Satyendar Jain of which two are pending. AAP is a small party that recently came out of the cocoon and they have already registered 169 cases against us,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Vote Share Increased by 4% in Gujarat after CBI raided Sisodia: Kejriwal

Speaking about AAP’s vote share, Arvind Kejriwal said, “AP’s support has grown in Gujarat after CBI conducted a raid at Manish Sisodia’s residence in the fake liquor scam. Vote share increased to 4% in Gujarat and it will go to 6% after Manish Sisodia’s arrest. We will be able to form a government in Gujarat if Sisodia is arrested twice.”

Hitting out at BJP in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, “BJP has been talking about Education policy. They are now terming it as another scam. BJP has been trying to buy everything. There are busy buying MLAs in every state. They spend 20-50 cr on each MLA and now questioning our policies.”

Kejriwal is shameless: Amit Malviya

Meanwhile, BJP on Thursday called the AAP chief 'shameless' after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) debunked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of him launching the first virtual school of the country in the National capital. Earlier on Wednesday, NIOS informed that the first virtual school in India was launched in August last year.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister over his lie and said, "National Institute of Open Schooling, which functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, counters AAP: Country’s first virtual school launched by Centre, not Delhi." He further added, "But Kejriwal is shameless. He will lie about something else."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 31 August, claimed to launch the "country's first virtual school" in a virtual conference and asserted that the school will prove to be a 'milestone' in the field of education sector in the country.