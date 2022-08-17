Kejriwal Bats For Free Education Amid Politics Over 'freebies'; Vows To Make India No. 1

Amid the politics over "freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the "Make India No. 1" campaign in Delhi and said that to make the nation number one in the world, the government must need to provide free education and healthcare along with employment to all youths.

Speaking at the launch of "Make India No. 1", Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "To make India number one, we need to do make education free… No matter how much money it takes, we have to make arrangements for good education.” He further said that educated children will become professionals and they will then uplift their families financially following which India’s name will be written among the richest nations.

Kejriwal bats for free education, healthcare and employment for all youths

Adding further, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said, "The second work we need to do is to give better medical treatment to all our citizens. We will have to make arrangements for free medical treatments. Medicines, tests, treatments and operations, no matter how many lakhs it costs, every life is important to us. For all of these, it is necessary to open schools and hospitals in every corner of our country. We will have to make Mohalla Clinic. We have to make arrangements for doctors and teachers," Kejriwal said.

"Youth is our power. But nowadays, youths are roaming unemployed. If intention and management are right, employment can be given. No youth should be unemployed in the country," Kejriwal said.

BJP slams Kejriwal on freebie politics & educational infrastructure

Earlier on August 13, the BJP lambasted Arvind Kejriwal over the AAP's freebie politics, Mohalla Clinics and educational infrastructure in the national capital. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference slammed the AAP supremo and said that when Kejriwal fought the first election in 2015, he promised to construct 500 schools after they would come to the power. "In reality, 16 schools were shut down. Through RTI it came to the light that 16 government schools which are closed during 2015-2021. 500 schools were to be built, but 16 schools were closed," he said on August 13.

"In Delhi, there are about 1030 schools. You will be surprised to hear that in about 700 schools there is no principal. Also, Science is not taught in 745 schools. See the school model of those who are calling ‘freebie-freebie’ and saying that they can sacrifice their life for the people, this is what you are doing? There are 16,834 vacancies for teachers in Delhi schools. And they are saying they are giving things free," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also took a jibe at AAP's Mohalla clinic and pointed out that even the Delhi High court said 'what’s the use of these clinics when they were unable to provide treatment during the pandemic?' He also accused Kejriwal of lying to the people of Delhi about employment and said, "Kejriwal promised to give 10 lakh jobs, but according to RTI only 3246 people got jobs. After the complete detail, it was found that only 849 people got jobs."