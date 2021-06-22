'Kejriwal Busy Finding Sikh CM Face': Hardeep Puri Slams Delhi CM For Low Vaccine Numbers

Amid the vaccination drive hitting new heights on June 21, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as the national capital administered low doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 21 (Monday). Puri stated that Delhi has more than 11 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, yet only 76,259 people were inoculated. The minister's tweet comes in response to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's allegations where he said that the Centre is exporting COVID-19 vaccines at a time when thousands of Indians are dying.

'Why only 76,259 doses administered'?: Hardeep Singh Puri

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why?".

Why?



Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 22, 2021

'Kejriwal busy searching for Sikh CM': Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri further took a jibe at the Delhi Chief Minister, saying he is occupied preparing for Punjab's 2022 Assembly Elections. He stated that instead of focusing on the health and welfare of his own people during the pandemic, Kejriwal is busy in Punjab - in a search of Sikh CM face for his party to contest the election. "Instead of focusing on the health & welfare of the people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party".

Kejriwal's Punjab Visit, announcement of Sikh CM face

On Monday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls and assured people that his party's CM face will be someone from the Sikh community. He said that Punjab wants to change and the only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party.

COVID-19 cases & vaccination

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 discharges & 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,99,77,861

Total discharges: 2,89,26,038

Death toll: 3,89,302

Active cases: 6,62,521

The Health Ministry stated that the total vaccine doses that have been administered till now is over 29.16 Crore. On Tuesday, 38 lakh doses have been administered.

