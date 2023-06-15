Last Updated:

Kejriwal Calls Fire At Coaching Institute 'unfortunate'; Says No Need To Panic

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the fire incident at Mukherjee Nagar's coaching institute and said there was no need to panic and the blaze was brought under control by the Delhi Fire Service.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Fire incident at Mukherjee Nagar's coaching institute

Students escaped though windows, and used ropes and ladders to climb down from the top floor after fire broke out at Mukherjee Nagar's coaching institute (Image: PTI)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed concern over the fire incident at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in which some students sustained minor injuries.

Students of the coaching institute escaped though windows, and used ropes and ladders to climb down from the top floor.

Kejriwal said there was no need to panic and the blaze was brought under control by the Delhi Fire Service.

"This fire incident is very unfortunate. Some students sustained minor injuries while trying to escape. Rest of the students are fine. There is no need to panic, Fire brigade has controlled the fire. District administration is present on the spot," he tweeted in Hindi.

READ | Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi; Students escape using wires, 4 injured
Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said. In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen rescued by the firemen through windows.

READ | Fire breaks out inside Kolkata International Airport, no casualties reported
READ | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport Fire: AAI begins probe to find the reason behind the incident
READ | Uttar Pradesh: House fire in state's Urdha village, six of family killed
READ | Kolkata Airport fire traced back to airlines' stationery storage room, confirms official

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT