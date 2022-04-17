Kejriwal Can't Govern Delhi & Rallies In Other States: Anurag Thakur On Jahangirpuri Clash

After violent clashes erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of failure in administration and passing the “blame” on others.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi, but will not take any responsibility. Ask him if he has any portfolio and what is its outcome. Going to other states and having meetings with officers is an attack on our federal structure. He is not able to run the government in Delhi and puts blame on someone else,” Thakur told ANI.

Referring to Kejriwal's recent campaign rallies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said, "The Delhi CM visits other states when he can't run his own government. This vote bank politics won't work. The opposition cannot keep doing this. People are watching and will teach them a lesson."

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were marred by communal clashes on Saturday, April 16 after stones were pelted at a Shobha Yatra procession, triggering violence. Many vehicles were torched and police personnel were attacked, including one being shot during the clashes. The situation was brought under control late on Saturday night, said Delhi Police Commissioner, adding that heavy forces were deployed in the region.

“In today’s incident in North-West District, the situation is under control. The adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas,” Asthana said. He further informed that senior officers have been asked to remain on the ground and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol. Strict action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

He urged citizens not to pay heed to any rumours or fake news on social media.

Special Cell of Delhi Police to probe Jahangirpuri violence

According to sources, the case of Jahangirpuri violence has been assigned to the special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police. Ten teams have been formed to investigate the stone-pelting incident, sources said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed him to be on the ground to monitor the law and order situation. Additional forces have been deployed in areas adjoining Jehangirpuri to prevent any unforeseen circumstances.

