Kejriwal Claims BJP Postponing MCD Elections; 'Satyendar Jain's Arrest Was Black Day'

Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the saffron party is postponing the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections fearing defeat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said that it was a black day for the country when Satyender Jain was arrested,

Kejriwal alleged that BJP is afraid of contesting elections in front of AAP. "Fearing defeat, BJP is postponing MCD elections in Delhi," he said in Delhi Assembly.

Mentioning a dialogue from the Deewar movie, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "BJP says it has ED, CBI, Delhi Police, all wealth, office in every district and asks what do you (AAP) have?"

"The two crore people of Delhi together say they have their son Arvind Kejriwal," he said, adding that AAP will have to approach court to get MCD elections conducted on time.

'People say Jain is honest': Delhi CM

Kejriwal further lamented that it was a black day for the country when Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested. He said that people believe that Jain is an honest person.

"I think it was a black day for the country when Satyendar Jain, who gave not only this country but the entire world the concept of Mohalla Clinic, was picked up and arrested. They jailed him but people still don't believe them, they say he's honest," he said.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present. He is the minister without a portfolio in the Delhi government. Previously, Jain held health, power and a few other charges.

The federal agency has conducted at least two rounds of raids against his family members and associates after it arrested Jain in the PMLA case linked to alleged hawala dealings.