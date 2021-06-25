'Kejriwal Committed A heinous Crime': BJP Slams Delhi CM Over SC Panel's O2 Audit Report

After an audit team appointed by the SC found that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Arvind Kejriwal governement. The BJP spokesperson said oxygen supply was disrupted in 12 states as oxygen had to be cut off from all places and sent to Delhi. ''If these states had got oxygen, how many lives could have been saved,'' questioned Patra. He added that Arvind Kejriwal has committed a heinous crime, for which, he should be convicted in the Supreme Court.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Patra said, "Kejriwal government said in the Supreme Court that they calculated oxygen according to the guidelines of ICMR. But when the committee constituted by the Supreme Court asked Arvind Kejriwal for a copy of the guidelines of ICMR, he had nothing to show. It means Arvind Kejriwal lied in the Supreme Court." He said that according to the report submitted by the Supreme Court panel, Arvind Kejriwal demanded 1,140 MT of oxygen but the hospitals in the national capital used only 209 MT. Quoting Supreme Court's committee, the BJP leader said, "National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has surplus oxygen supply which is affecting the LMO supply of other states."

Sambit Patra added, "On May 6, Kejriwal holds a press conference and demands 700 metric tonnes of oxygen. Hours after that, Raghav Chaddha says that he needs 976 metric tonnes of oxygen. Two different figures were told on the same day. This has been done under a conspiracy somewhere, the Delhi government has blamed the Center to hide its mistake." Patra called Kejriwal's action a "criminal negligence."

The BJP leader further said, according to the committee constituted for Oxygen audit, the demand for oxygen placed by the Delhi government between April 25 and May 10, was up to 4 times more than the actual requirement. During the second COVID wave, India struggled with acute oxygen supplies, with Delhi being the hardest hit, with multiple hospitals petitioning the High Court for oxygen. While the Centre and the Delhi government blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen shortage in the city, the railways launched the 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to states via green corridors. The Centre had allocated 480 MT of oxygen to Delhi, which upped its demand to 900 MT per day. The Supreme Court then directed the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT of oxygen for Delhi and established an 11-member panel to decide on state oxygen allocation.

