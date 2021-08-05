In a new spat between Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, August 4, the Delhi government has criticised the Lieutenant Governor for holding a meeting on COVID-19 directly with officials without informing the concerned ministers. Responding to the meeting, Arwind Kejriwal has claimed that Governor must respect democracy and shouldn't go behind the elected government.

Delhi CM took to Twitter to reply to Governor's briefing on the COVID-19 discussion meeting, and wrote, "It is against the Constitution and Supreme Court judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of an elected government. We are a democracy. People have elected a Council of Ministers. If you have any questions, please ask your ministers. Avoid holding direct meetings with officers. Let's respect democracy, sir,"

Governor's review meeting

Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and future preparedness with Chief Secretary, ACS (Home&Health), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), MD-DMRC & other officials concerned. The meeting was aimed to highlight the need for coordinated action by all stakeholders for effective management of Covid-19.

In addition, to effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in Covid-19 cases the Health Department was advised to; -ensure commissioning of all PSA plants, LMO storage tanks and Cryogenic bottling plants latest by August 31 2021, and make provisions for an adequate buffer of medicines related to Covid-19 & Black Fungus.

Who is more powerful- Governor or elected government?

Parliament in March 2020, cleared that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) or GNCTD Act gave more powers to the Lt Governor - the centre's representative in Delhi - compared to the city's elected government. While Kejriwal government didn't agree to this amendment and was offended. AAP Chief called the amendment an insult to the Delhi people.

The centre maintained the amended law would further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the Lt Governor in line with the constitutional scheme of governance, as interpreted by the Supreme Court. A blurry line of responsibilities has been the biggest point of conflict between the Lt Governor's office and the AAP government ever since it came to power in the national capital in 2013.

(Image credit: PTI)