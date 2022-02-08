Kejriwal, Cong Counter PM Modi's Migrant Crisis Allegations; 'Hope He Shows Sensitivity'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused a few state governments of a 'migrant crisis' that was witnessed in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition leaders have now challenged the PM's statements. PM Modi on Monday while speaking in the Lok Sabha lambasted Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party saying that they forced the migrants to leave the respective states during the lockdown.

In a counter-attack on the Prime Minister's allegations, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, as well Shiv Sena, have termed his statements as "misleading and false". In one of the first reactions to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter and said that the PM's statements are completely false and it doesn't suit him to indulge in politics over the sufferings of the people.

Tweeting in Hindi, he said that the country expects the Prime Minister to behave sensitively towards the people who have seen the loss of their close ones during the pandemic and further have undergone an immense amount of sufferings.

Similarly, Congress through its official Twitter handle pointed out the China issue and said that the founders of the ruling party were the ones against India's independence and now their silence on the Chinese activities reveals their mindset.

Following the cue, party spokesperson Pawan Khera also took to Twitter and criticised the Prime Minister for imposing a sudden lockdown in 2020 while giving only 4 hours to the people for making necessary arrangements. Tweeting the same in Hindi, he also demanded an apology from the PM to the migrant workers.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, अंग्रेजों की मुखबिरी आपके लोगों ने की; आजादी के आंदोलनों का विरोध आपके लोगों ने किया और आज भी आप उस मुखबिरी और देश तोड़ने वाली मानसिकता से प्रेरित हैं!



चीन को आपकी क्लीन चिट और चुप्पी उसी मानसिकता की तो उपज है! https://t.co/DR8wfLF0oA — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

During the migrant crisis, the PM left migrants all across the nation to fend for themselves.

Now the PM blames Congress for lending a helping hand, but we want to know, would the PM rather have our migrant workers die on train tracks than get home safely? #ModiInsultsPMpost pic.twitter.com/Oq4zIV4dHd — Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2022

In another reaction from Shiv Sena, party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Maharashtra government did the work of helping the migrants who were left stranded due to the PM's lockdown announcement.

"If looking after them - with food and shelter was wrong in the eyes of the PM, then will make this mistake 100 times over .. for humanity," she added.

During the PM's speech, Congress leaders walked out of the Rajya Sabha. According to ANI, Karnataka MP Mallikarujun Kharge said, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress."

Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the House.



Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress." pic.twitter.com/8NL6vHabyZ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

PM Modi hits out at the opposition for generating 'migrant crisis'

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the debate on the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made a direct attack on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of instigating the migrants as well as pushing them out of the states during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Giving the examples of Maharashtra and Delhi, he said that the Congress workers were standing at the Mumbai stations and scaring innocent people away, while other people were following lockdown rules across the world.

Apart from that, he also accused the Delhi government of scaring the poor people to go home and arranged buses for the same. "As a result of such activities by the state government, the pandemic spread rapidly in several neighbouring states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand", he added.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India/PTI