Kejriwal Congratulates Mamata For 'landslide Victory' In Bengal As TMC Leads In 200 Seats

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a congratulatory message to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday as early trends suggest her third-time win as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Congratulating Mamata Banerjee and the people of Bengal "for a landslide victory" he wrote, "What a fight!”

Apart from Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also congratulated the Bengal CM for her ‘stupendous victory in the state assembly elections.

West Bengal election results 2021

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat assembly, early trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, the TMC has taken a significant lead over the BJP in more than 200 constituencies. On the other hand, the BJP is leading in 78 out of the 284 seats where counting has begun.

While reacting to the trends that project a third term for the TMC, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asserted that swing seats would also have a role to play as counting progresses.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight.