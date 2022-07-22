Kejriwal Cries Foul As Delhi L-G Orders Probe On Sisodia; BJP Says Evidence 'overwhelming'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Friday that his deputy Manish Sisodia would be imprisoned soon after being implicated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a "false case." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, in an online press briefing, said that Sisodia is a "hardcore honest" man who he has known for 22 years.

His comments followed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's recommendation that the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22 be investigated by the CBI due to alleged rule violations and procedural lapses. Interestingly, Sisodia holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government.

"I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case," Kejriwal said.

"This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," he said, adding that AAP leaders are not afraid of going to prison as they have done nothing wrong.

The CBI query was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, officials said.

According to sources, the Lieutenant Governor has found "substantive indications" of "financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" wherein the Excise Minister "took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions" and notified the Excise Policy that had "huge financial implications".

BJP hits back, says 'overwhelming evidence' against Sisodia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya slammed Kejriwal and said that the latter is reading the same script that he read when Satyendar Jain was arrested.

"He is still in jail and has got no relief from the judiciary. The case against Manish Sisodia is as strong. Overwhelming evidence of violations in Excise policy, corruption and loss to the exchequer," he added.

In a press briefing, Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta, welcoming L-G's decision, asked Manish Sisodia if the AAP government came to power for equal distribution of ration or liquor. He also informed that BJP will hold protests against the policies of the Delhi government.