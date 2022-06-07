Kejriwal Cries Foul Over 'Kashmir Massacre'; Appeals To Centre For Kashmiri Hindus' Safety

Prior to addressing a rally in Gujarat on June 6, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred in Jammu and Kashmir, and further said that the Centre should make sure security arrangements are made for the people in the Union Territory. It's important to note that a total of 19 civilians have been killed in 2022 alone by terrorists.

Talking to media persons before addressing a rally in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The massacre that is happening with Kashmiri Pandits is not right. In the last 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate twice and both happened when BJP was in power. I would appeal to the government that take whatever step needs to be taken and provide them security."

Arvind Kejriwal takes on Centre for J&K security situation

Arvind Kejriwal on June 5 addressed a Jan Aakrosh Rally in Delhi and took potshots at the Centre over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir which forced them to leave their homes. Kejriwal asserted that BJP is unable to tackle the security situation in Kashmir.

The Delhi CM said that under the BJP rule, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the Valley twice - once in 1990s and now. "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s," he said. Kejriwal jibed at the Centre saying ''enough with the meetings, now take action.'' "Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting..' Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country."

'BJP can't handle Kashmir'

Raising question marks on the ability of the BJP to administer the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir whilst also alleging that Kashmiri Hindus are not being allowed to protest, he said, "The truth is that BJP can't handle Kashmir. When they (Kashmiri Pandits) protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double."

As the situation escalated in J&K with three killings just last week, L-G Manoj Sinha posted officers to house selected government employees and Kashmiri Hindus to secure areas by June 6. In this year alone, over 19 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K.

Image: PTI