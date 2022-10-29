Kejriwal Crowdsources AAP's CM Face In Gujarat, 'Modi Modi' Chants Welcome Him

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, October 29, said that AAP will announce the name of its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinion given by the people of the state.

"To know the opinion of the public, we are releasing a number - 6357000 360. You can send SMS, WhatsApp messages, and leave voice messages. We are also releasing e-mail - aapnocm@gmail.com," Kejriwal said, adding that the responses can be sent by 5 pm on November 3, and the announcement of the results will take place the next day, i.e., November 4.

He also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for replacing former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel and said it was done without asking the people of the state. But the question arises -- Is the public in Gujarat ready to let go BJP for AAP, on the basis of a say in the selection of the Chief Ministerial face?

Is Gujarat ready to replace BJP with AAP?

In Gujarat's Navsari, Kejriwal was welcomed by locals with chants of 'Modi Modi' as he stepped out for campaigning on October 29. Men and women turned out in large numbers on the streets to show black flags to the AAP convenor, as his convoy passed amid heavy police protection.

Pertinently, this is not the first time, earlier on October 8, during a roadshow and on September 20 at the airport in Vadodara, the people greeted Kejriwal and his associates Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with chants of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

On September 29, PM Modi visited Gujarat. In his two-day stay, he brought about a slew of projects for the state, including the world’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal and a Regional Science Centre at Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad Metro to a Gandhi Nagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express.

In the days leading up to the elections, many such visits of the PM along with Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to bolster the chances of BJP and mitigate the chances of AAP in the state, in the elections, the schedule for which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.