Kejriwal Decries Targeted Killings In J&K; Asserts Second Exodus After 90s Happening Now

Following the recent spate of terror activities and targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised serious concerns over the security situation in the valley, asserting that things are very "pathetic" in Kashmir currently. Citing the recent targeted attacks on Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the Delhi CM also claimed that a second exodus, similar to the one in the 90s, has already commenced.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal said that continued reports of targeted killings from the union territory mark the return of the 1990s.

"Eight people have been killed since May 1 in these attacks which shows that one exodus took place during the 90s and the second one has started now", he added.

Further, also expressing concerns over the plight of the Kashmiri people who terrorists are specifically targeting, Kejriwal asserted, "Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are willing to return to their home but are being targeted by terrorists, which is now a matter of serious concern". Notably, Kejriwal's statements came at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting in the national capital regarding the targeted killings.

Kashmir की स्थिति से पूरा देश चिंतित है



एक पलायन 1990 में हुआ था, अब 2022 में दूसरी बार पलायन हो रहा है



उन्हें Target करके मारा जा रहा है। उन्हें उनके घर से क्यों उजाड़ा जा रहा है?



केंद्र सरकार से Appeal: उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए जो भी करने की ज़रूरत है वो करें



Urging the central government to take every necessary step for ensuring the safety of the people, the Delhi CM also offered refuge to every Kashmiri Pandit in Delhi, adding that his government has been making every effort to resolve the issues of Kashmiris in Delhi. "Whoever is coming to Delhi is free to settle over here. But our aim should be to rehabilitate them in J&K in their own homes. Why are being pushed out of their own homes", he further asked.

AAP condemns targeted attacks in J&K

Apart from the AAP chief, many other party leaders have also condemned the recent spike in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the slew of brutal killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and Hindus including Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar, AAP leader Sanjay Singh condemned the attacks, further alleging that these targeted killings display the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also criticised the security meeting called in by the Home Minister stating that the Kashmiri Pandits don't need meetings but the action of the government. In what seems to be a sly dig at PM Modi's promise of 'Naya Kashmir' (New Kashmir), he further said, "What we are witnessing today is again the same old 'Nabbe ka Kashmir' (90's Kashmir)."

Image: PTI