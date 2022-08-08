Kejriwal Defends Freebies; Calls Those Opposing 'revadi' Culture 'real Traitors' Of India

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre on Monday and remarked that those labelling free electricity and water as a 'crime' were the 'real traitors' of India. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal lamented how despite 75 years of independence, the government was not able to provide free electricity, water, education, and health facilities to its citizens and cited the example of several nations whether the aforementioned facilities were free.

"An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity, and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"There are nine countries in the world where health facilities are completely free. There are 16 countries where unemployment allowance is given. Today it has been 75 years of independence and we are not able to provide free electricity, water, education and health facilities to the people," Kejriwal said, calling those who dubbed it revdi culture and free culture, the 'real traitors' of India. "Those who waive the loans of industrialists are real traitors," he remarked.

He further hit out at the Centre for imposing GST on food items across the country. "There should be an investigation on how much money was given by those whose loans were waived off. We should take a pledge to finish dostvaad and parivarvaad from the country," he concluded.

SC suggests formation of apex body to control freebies

Chief Justice NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench on Wednesday observed that political parties promising to distribute freebies during poll campaigns is a "serious economic issue" and a body is needed to raise the issue. The court said that there is a need for an apex body, consisting of NITI Aatog, ruling and opposition parties, Finance Commission, RBI, and other stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies by political parties.

"All stakeholders who the freebies and who are opposing it, including RBI, NITI Aayog, and opposition parties have to be involved in the process of making some constructive suggestion," the bench said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre supported the petition against promises of freebies. "These populist promises have an adverse effect on voters. This is how we head towards economic disasters," Mehta said. An example of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab campaign was also raised during the hearing.